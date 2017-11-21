SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two animal-rights activists have disrupted the Utah governor’s Thanksgiving pardoning of a turkey.

KUTV video of the Tuesday afternoon event in Salt Lake City shows two men rushing the podium, shouting and holding up pictures as the CEO of Utah-based Norbest turkey plant spoke to a crowd of mostly children.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert’s security detail restrained the men and state troopers escorted them away from the afternoon ceremony.

Utah Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Todd Royce says the two men were not arrested and left the Capitol.

Norbest CEO Matt Cook says his growers work hard to meet clear animal-care policies.

Herbert’s spokesman Paul Edwards says it’s unfortunate people want to disrupt a fun tradition but says the state expects farmers to meet the highest safety and humane standards.

___

This story has been corrected to show Todd Royce’s title is lieutenant, not sergeant.