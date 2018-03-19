CODY, Wyo. (AP) — Prosecutors in northwestern Wyoming have dropped animal neglect charges against two brothers after Park County officials learned the full extent of the efforts the men made to recover the horses that they said were spooked out of their hunting camp by a grizzly bear.

David and Bradley Flint, who live near Cheyenne, have also had their horses returned to them. They were charged with abandoning three horses in the Shoshone National Forest in the fall of 2016. A hunter found two of the horses in April 2017. The third was found dead.

U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer Ron Ostrom alleged the Flints’ search efforts were insufficient.

Prosecutor Ryan Skoric told the Cody Enterprise Friday that as the investigation continued, it became clear the men had made several attempts to recover their horses during the difficult winter.

