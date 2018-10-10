BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — Residents of a small village in western Alaska say a recently installed beacon at the airport is shining into homes and keeping them up at night.

KYUK-AM reports the state installed the new beacon at the Aniak Airport during the summer as part of a runway construction project needed to meet federal aviation requirements.

Residents say they were never notified about the beacon and are working on putting together a petition.

Aniak City Manager Kevin Toothacker says he is planning to meet with the company tasked with the construction project to find a solution.

He says it’s too expensive to move the beacon and moving it would just cause it to shine into other homes. He says other options could include softening the light or changing its angle.

