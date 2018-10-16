Share story

By
The Associated Press

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — Officials of a small village in western Alaska say the state’s project to realign a runway and a parallel road could run into problems when ice and snow melt in the spring.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reports the Aniak Airport is undergoing a runway construction project to meet federal aviation requirements, and it includes replacing a culvert.

Aniak city manager Kevin Toothacker says the runway next to the Kuskokwin River is in danger of flooding when ice jams form during the melt.

Toothacker says with a gate being added to the culvert and with the grade of the modified road, water could crest over it and compromise the road.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

State Department of Transportation spokeswoman Shannon McCarthy says the new culvert is bigger and the gate should prevent such a washout.

___

Information from: KYUK-AM, http://www.kyuk.org

The Associated Press