LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A spokesman for Pakistan’s minority Ahmadi sect says a mob of Sunni Muslims have torched the group’s place of worship.
Thursday’s assault in a village near the eastern city of Faisalabad in Punjab province is the latest sectarian attack on the Ahmadis in Pakistan.
Saleem-ud-Din says six people from the Ahmadi sect were injured in the attack. Authorities say the situation is under control on Friday and that police are investigating.
Ahmadis make a tiny minority of the Muslim-majority Pakistan and are often targeted by Sunni militants who consider them heretics.
The Ahmadi sect was founded by Mirza Ghulam Ahmad in the Indian subcontinent in the 19th century. His followers believe he was a prophet.
Pakistan declared Ahmadis non-Muslims in 1974.