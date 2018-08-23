Share story

By
The Associated Press

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A spokesman for Pakistan’s minority Ahmadi sect says a mob of Sunni Muslims have torched the group’s place of worship.

Thursday’s assault in a village near the eastern city of Faisalabad in Punjab province is the latest sectarian attack on the Ahmadis in Pakistan.

Saleem-ud-Din says six people from the Ahmadi sect were injured in the attack. Authorities say the situation is under control on Friday and that police are investigating.

Ahmadis make a tiny minority of the Muslim-majority Pakistan and are often targeted by Sunni militants who consider them heretics.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The Ahmadi sect was founded by Mirza Ghulam Ahmad in the Indian subcontinent in the 19th century. His followers believe he was a prophet.

Pakistan declared Ahmadis non-Muslims in 1974.

The Associated Press