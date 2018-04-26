BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s plans to finance about $600 million in interstate projects have gotten tied up in a dispute over moves by two banking giants to restrict gun sales by their business customers.
The State Bond Commission disagreed Thursday about how and if Louisiana should retaliate against Citigroup and Bank of America for their firearm restriction policies.
Citigroup announced it will end relationships with businesses that sell firearms to people who haven’t passed a background check or anyone under the age of 21, among other restrictions. Bank of America said it will stop doing business with certain gun manufacturers.
Treasurer John Schroder wants Louisiana to stop contracting with the banks.
But the commission voted 8-6 against Schroder’s bid to keep the banks from being eligible to work on the interstate financing deal.