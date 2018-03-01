BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Amid the stalemates and bickering of Louisiana’s legislative session, resentment and hard feelings have emerged among state House members.

Wednesday night’s failure of a sales tax bill turned into angry speeches about mistrust, partisanship and stubbornness.

Republican Rep. Barry Ivey said some of his colleagues have focused too heavily on trying to derail Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ re-election bid next year. House GOP leader Lance Harris replied that he was tired of talk about “Washington-style politics,” saying it’s untrue.

At one point, Democratic Rep. James Armes told the House chamber: “We’re acting like a bunch of kids.”

The House returns Thursday to determine if a deal to close a nearly $1 billion budget gap can be reached, or if they’re going to adjourn the special session early.