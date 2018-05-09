ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A brown bear cub found last month near a dead sow in Nome has been taken to Anchorage as biologists work to nurse the malnourished animal back to health.

KTVA-TV reported Wednesday that Alaska Wildlife Troopers received word April 29 about the dead female bear, which reportedly had been killed the previous day in Venetia Creek.

State law requires that hunters bring killed bears’ hides and skulls to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

Troopers confirmed that the bear had been lactating and they found the cub in the area.

Pat Lampi, the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage’s executive director, said the male cub is one of the smallest he’s ever seen. He says it appears to be about 5 months old and arrived weighing roughly 10 pounds (4.5 kilograms).

