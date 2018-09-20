ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Anchorage woman who was injured when a trash can hit her car has pushed Alaska lawmakers to make unsecured loads illegal.

KTUU-TV reports Kelly Roy was driving into Anchorage on Glenn Highway in February 2015 when a trash can stuck her windshield, causing her car to roll four times.

Roy says the wreck left her with broken bones and a severe brain injury. She says the driver of the truck with the unsecured can never stopped and would have only faced a $300 littering fine.

Roy worked with state lawmakers to pass legislation, visiting Juneau several times to speak before committees. The Legislature passed a measure making failure to contain or confine a load a misdemeanor.

Gov. Bill Walker is expected to sign the bill into law Monday.

