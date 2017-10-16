ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Anchorage woman died after her car ran into a ditch and rolled on the Glenn Highway.
Alaska State Troopers say the crash killed the driver, 35-year-old Faith Igkurak, and injured a female passenger.
Troopers took a call on the crash just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
Investigators say Igkurak was northbound near Mile 31.5 when her car entered the ditch, causing it to roll three times. Igkurak was ejected.
Both women were transported to Mat Su Regional Hospital, where Igkurak was pronounced dead.