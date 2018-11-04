Share story

By
The Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — If October seemed far warmer than usual in Anchorage, that’s because it was.

KTUU reports that the month’s average temperature was 10 degrees above normal.

The normal October average is 34.8 degrees, while October 2018 was 44.8 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service, Oct. 17 was 17.7 degrees above average for that date.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

A new record also was set for the latest first freeze.

This year, it fell on Oct. 28, breaking the old record for latest first freeze that occurred Oct. 16, 1969.

The Associated Press