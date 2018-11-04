ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — If October seemed far warmer than usual in Anchorage, that’s because it was.
KTUU reports that the month’s average temperature was 10 degrees above normal.
The normal October average is 34.8 degrees, while October 2018 was 44.8 degrees.
According to the National Weather Service, Oct. 17 was 17.7 degrees above average for that date.
A new record also was set for the latest first freeze.
This year, it fell on Oct. 28, breaking the old record for latest first freeze that occurred Oct. 16, 1969.