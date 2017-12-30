ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police say 2017 was a record breaking year for homicides in the city.

KTUU-TV reported Thursday that out of the 35 homicides this year, at least 11 are listed as open and under investigation.

According to data from the Anchorage Police Department, six of the cases have no suspects.

August was the deadliest month in Anchorage with six homicide victims.

Three of those homicides still have no suspects.

The dead include 36-year-old Weston Gladney whose body was found by a trail user in the Jim Creek area earlier this month. Investigators believe his murder occurred in Anchorage.

In February, a large fire at the Royal Suite Lodge killed three people, injured dozens more and displaced about 70 individuals.

Police say no arrests have been made in connection to the fatal fire.

___

Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com