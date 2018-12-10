ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage-area students have returned to school after the district closed for a week for staff and contractors to inspect buildings and repair damage following the magnitude 7.0 earthquake.

The Anchorage Daily News reports all but three of the Anchorage School District’s dozens of schools reopened Monday after the Nov. 30 quake shook southcentral Alaska, disrupting power and cracking roads.

District officials say Eagle River Elementary School and Gruening Middle School will remain closed for the rest of the year because of extensive damage. King Tech High School is scheduled to reopen Wednesday.

The elementary students will be split between two operating schools. The middle-schoolers are moving to Chugiak High School.

Anchorage Superintendent Deena Bishop says some schools had lingering damage such as broken furniture or missing ceiling tiles.

___

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com