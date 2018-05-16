ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Police have arrested an Anchorage high school student who allegedly threatened to “shoot up” the school.
Anchorage police say there was never an imminent threat to the school. But they said in a release that the threat itself warranted charges.
Police spokespeople did not respond to questions about the student’s age or what charges the student was arrested on.
Police say the student became unruly on a bus Tuesday afternoon. When confronted by the bus driver, police say the student allegedly “threatened to shoot up the school the next day.”
The student and his parents were interviewed Tuesday night. He was arrested Wednesday following additional questioning by school resource officers.