ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man suspected of robbing an Anchorage tanning salon was shot by a person inside the business.
Anchorage police apprehended the robbery suspect and are seeking the shooter.
Police just after noon Friday took a call of shots fired on west Dimond Boulevard.
Investigators learned a man had robbed Sunsation Tanning Salon but was shot by a man inside. Both men fled.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Debunking 5 viral rumors about Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- Inside the elite prep-school world of Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh, accuser
- Two women athletes were separately killed in Iowa. But only one suspect — a Mexican — inspired outrage.
- Under right terms, Kavanaugh accuser may testify after all WATCH
Police found the robbery suspect in a vehicle near Dimond Boulevard and King Street. Police say he suffered a gunshot wound to the lower body that is not life-threatening.
Police are asking the public for information on the man who fired at the robbery suspect.