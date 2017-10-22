ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Adrian Murfitt’s favorite country songs could be heard at an Anchorage hotel ballroom as residents shared stories about the man who was killed Oct. 1 during the Las Vegas concert shooting.

Hundreds of people gathered at the hall Saturday evening to remember Murfitt, who was one of two Alaska residents killed during the shooting, KTUU-TV reported .

The 35-year-old Murfitt was a commercial fisher who spent summers in Bristol Bay. He was born in Anchorage and graduated from Dimond High School.

“A dear son, brother, friend, and a life that touched so many during his brief moments here on earth,” Kerry Turnbow, a family friend, said. “I am in no way trying to sugarcoat Adrian’s loss and the loss of 58 other precious people who died at the concert. The words of Jason Aldean’s song at the moments bullets started to fly seems appropriate here: ‘Some days are tough just getting up, throwing on those boots and making that climb.’ “

Dorene Anderson, 49, also of Anchorage, was the other resident killed in the shooting, which took the lives of 58 people, plus the shooter.

North Pole resident Rob McIntosh was shot three times. He was released from the hospital and was recovering in Las Vegas as of Oct. 11.

___

