ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Anchorage woman suspected of driving over a friend’s legs has turned herself in to police.
Police on Tuesday night arrested 21-year-old Monica Jefferies on charges of theft, assault and leaving the scene of an accident.
Police say a friend of Jeffries on Sunday afternoon agreed to share the cost of gas for Jefferies’ pickup, but when the tank was full, Jeffries drove off. The other woman’s purse and phone were inside.
The second woman jumped on the side of the truck and hung on until Jefferies stopped for a red light at an intersection.
Police say the second woman tried to enter the pickup’s cab, but when the light turned green, Jeffries took off, running over her friend’s legs.
Responding officers said the woman suffered visible injuries.
___
An earlier version of this story included an incorrect day of the suspected assault.