ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police are investigating a shooting at a home that left one man dead and another questioned by authorities.
Police spokesman MJ Thim says the Hoyt Street shooting Thursday evening resulted from a dispute between two neighbors. He says one of the men was shot in the upper body.
The man shot was declared dead at the scene.
The names of the two men were not immediately released.
Thim says the shooter was questioned by police and released with no charges filed.
Thim says self-defense has not been ruled out.
No others are being sought by police.