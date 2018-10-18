ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A pedestrian struck and killed on a busy Anchorage street was a man from an interior Alaska village.
Anchorage police say 58-year-old Steven Whitley of Holy Cross died Tuesday night.
Whitley shortly after 8 p.m. was walking on C Street between Tudor and International Airport roads.
Police say he was not in a crosswalk as he stepped into oncoming traffic. A sport utility vehicle headed north struck Whitely.
The driver attempted life-saving measures. Medics declared Whitely dead at the scene.