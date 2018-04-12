ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man Anchorage police identified as a “person of interest” in a homicide has turned himself in to detectives.

Police say the 23-year-old man, a felon, was arrested Wednesday night on a weapons misconduct charge. Police say the man had a weapon in his possession.

The man was questioned and transported to the Anchorage jail.

Police had asked the public’s help for locating the man for questioning in the death of 36-year-old Tyshaun Gray.

Police opened a homicide investigation after a witness reported Gray dead Monday afternoon at a home in the Spenard neighborhood.

Police have not said how Gray died.