ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police are investigating a suspicious death.
Patrol officers shortly before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday were called to home on east 65th Avenue and found a man dead inside.
The officers concluded the circumstances of the death were suspicious and they called in homicide detectives.
Police say family members of the dead man were brought in for questioning.
Police did not immediately release the name of the man who died.