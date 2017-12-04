ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police say a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in southeast Anchorage.

The shooting Sunday was the second street shooting in two days.

Police at 10:45 p.m. received a report of shots fired near Lake Otis Parkway and 68th Avenue.

Police say Joshua Statham apparently got into a fight with another person and was shot.

Statham died at a hospital.

Police are looking for witnesses in the case.

A man also was shot and killed Saturday night in northeast Anchorage.