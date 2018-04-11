ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The death of a 36-year-old Anchorage man has become a homicide investigation.

Tyshaun Gray was found dead at a home in the Spenard neighborhood.

Police early Monday afternoon were called to a home on Chugach Way between Spenard Road and Arctic Boulevard.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and determined Gray was a homicide victim and that his death was not random.

Police have identified a 23-year-old “person of interest” in the death and a 43-year-old woman who may have witnessed the death.

Police have not said how Gray died.