ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The death of a 36-year-old Anchorage man has become a homicide investigation.
Tyshaun Gray was found dead at a home in the Spenard neighborhood.
Police early Monday afternoon were called to a home on Chugach Way between Spenard Road and Arctic Boulevard.
Investigators interviewed witnesses and determined Gray was a homicide victim and that his death was not random.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Court: Gun in glove compartment violated concealed carry law
- Man who ate world’s hottest pepper lands in hospital
- No big deal: Melania Trump comforts student who spilled water at event VIEW
- Vehicle fell into swollen California river in region where Hart family went missing
- House Speaker Paul Ryan will not seek reelection
Police have identified a 23-year-old “person of interest” in the death and a 43-year-old woman who may have witnessed the death.
Police have not said how Gray died.