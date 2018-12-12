ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police are investigating a shooting that left a woman wounded in a home.

Police at 3:10 a.m. Wednesday took a call of a shooting in the 200 block of east 12th Avenue.

Officers found a woman with gunshot wounds to her lower body. Police say the wounds were not life-threatening. She was transported to a hospital.

Police say the shooting may be part of a domestic violence case.

The name of the woman was not released.