ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police are investigating a shooting that left a woman wounded in a home.
Police at 3:10 a.m. Wednesday took a call of a shooting in the 200 block of east 12th Avenue.
Officers found a woman with gunshot wounds to her lower body. Police say the wounds were not life-threatening. She was transported to a hospital.
Police say the shooting may be part of a domestic violence case.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- What happens when 25,000 Amazon workers flush toilets?
- 5 things to watch this week in the Mueller probe
- Trump said he thinks 'the people would revolt' if he were impeached
- Trump threatens shutdown in wild encounter with Democrats WATCH
- 4 journalists and a newspaper are Time's Person of the Year
The name of the woman was not released.