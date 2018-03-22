ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police have released the name of a man struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash.

Police say the man killed Sunday night in northeast Anchorage was 65-year-old Alfred Komok.

Police at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday received a call of a man lying in the street at Commercial Drive and Mountain View Drive. Komok was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance footage showed Komok walking with another person, who was not hurt. The other person walked away from the scene and police hope to contact the person.

Police also say a gold Chrysler Town & Country minivan was seen in the area. Investigators have not confirmed the presence of the van but would like to speak to the driver and passengers who may have seen Komok struck.