ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police have released the name of a man who died in a weekend shooting.
Police say 37-year-old Kevin Napier was shot in the upper body at an apartment in the 3500 block of west 88th Avenue in southwest Anchorage.
No arrests have been made.
Police at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday took a call of a disturbance on the block. A search led them to an apartment building.
They found Napier dead inside an apartment and detained several people for questioning.
Investigators say the shooting was a homicide and are asking witnesses to contact them.