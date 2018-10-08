ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police have released the name of a man killed in a weekend motorcycle crash.
Thirty-five-year-old James Alcorn died Saturday afternoon.
Police shortly after 2:30 p.m. took a call of a single-vehicle crash on Gambell Street between 15th Avenue and Fireweed Lane.
Police say Alcorn had been driving fast. He lost control of the motorcycle and struck a pole.
Emergency responders pronounced Alcorn dead at the scene.