ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police have released the name of the man killed in the parking lot of a hotel near the city’s largest airport.

Twenty-seven-year-old David Welch was shot late Monday afternoon.

Police shortly before 4:30 p.m. took a call of a shooting at the Spenard Holiday Inn Express on Spenard Road just east of Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

Welch was shot in the upper body by another man. Police have released no information on the suspect but said the shooting may have been related to drugs.

Welch was taken to a hospital. Police announced his death Tuesday.