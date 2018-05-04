ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police have detained a suspect in an armed carjacking.

A man at 5:45 a.m. Friday pulled a gun on a female employee of the Alaska Native Medical Center in the hospital’s parking lot. The suspect drove off in her car.

The suspect was spotted driving recklessly on a busy eastside street, Boniface Parkway. He lost control of the car, crossed the centerline and crashed into another vehicle. The driver was injured and transported to a hospital.

The suspect fled on foot.

Police brought in a SWAT team and a police dog. Police found the suspect hiding behind a boat, and when he refused to surrender, he was subdued by the police dog, Alex.

The suspect was treated for a dog bite and taken in for questioning.