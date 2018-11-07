ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Residents have floated a number of ideas to transform the site of a former hospital in Anchorage, including housing, businesses and a solar farm.

The Anchorage Daily News reports the east downtown property that previously held the Alaska Native Medical Center has sat vacant since the city acquired it in 2001.

The city’s Heritage Land Bank owns the property and is holding a public meeting Thursday to share and discuss possibilities for the 15-acre (6-hectare) site overlooking the Ship Creek industrial area.

Land management officer Nicole Jones-Vogel says officials plan to present four concepts that blend housing, commercial uses, parks and open space.

She says the city will eventually form a master plan to guide the property’s development.

