ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A federal judge has sided with an Anchorage pilot who claimed a Homer-based air carrier fired him for reporting safety problems.

The Anchorage Daily News reports Brian Bell had reported that Bald Mountain Air Service falsified safety records and had gaps in drug and alcohol testing, prompting a Federal Aviation Administration inspection in 2012.

Bell filed a complaint with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration after he lost his job two days following that inspection.

The judge’s order says Bell is entitled to more than $500,000 in back pay and $10,000 in damages and attorney fees.

Attorney Aaron Sperbeck says Bald Mountain is reviewing the order, and plans to file an appeal to clarify “certain legal inconsistencies within the decision.”

