ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A motorcycle driver was critically injured when the bike struck a guardrail in Anchorage.
Anchorage television station KTVA reports a second person also was injured in the crash Sunday night on the Glenn Highway near the Northway Mall.
Anchorage Police Department spokesman MJ Thim (tim) says the motorcyclist was driving into Anchorage and struck the guardrail at about 7:15 p.m.
The bike went airborne and the driver landed in the outbound lane.
The motorcycle landed on a vehicle stopped at a red light and injured the driver.
Both drivers were taken to hospitals.
Information from: KTVA-TV, http://www.ktva.com