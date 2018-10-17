ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 24-year-old Anchorage man was sentenced to 81 years in prison for trying to kill two people.

Christian Beier was convicted July 13 of two counts of first-degree attempted murder. Anchorage television station KTUU reports Beier was sentenced Tuesday to 141 years in prison with 60 suspended.

Beier on October 23, 2015, shot 19-year-old Caia Delavergne through the eye and shot 17-year-old Conor Lally multiple times in the chest inside a west Anchorage home.

He later posted messages to Facebook and sent messages to the victims claiming they deserved to be shot. He also threatened to “finish the job.”

Delavergne lost her eye in the shooting.

Beier at sentencing apologized to his victims.

Anchorage Superior Court Judge Michael Wolverton said neither shooting victim had done anything to deserve being shot.

