ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 41-year-old Anchorage man operating a snowmobile near the community of Whittier died after being buried under an avalanche.

Alaska State Troopers identified the victim of the Wednesday afternoon avalanche as Chad Christman.

Anchorage television station KTUU reports Christman was part of a group six snowmobile drivers riding in the backcountry near Blackstone Glacier, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) southeast of Anchorage. Troopers said Christmas was the only person flown to an Anchorage hospital, and officials said no other snowmobile driver was injured.

Officials didn’t immediately release a cause of the avalanche or the size of the slide.

