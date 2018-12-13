ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police have arrested a 33-year-old man suspected of shooting a woman at an east-side home.
Tristan Grant is charged with felony assault, weapons misconduct and violation of conditions of release in the shooting Wednesday.
Police say the woman was Grant’s girlfriend. Police say she suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.
Police at 3:10 a.m. Wednesday took a call of a shooting in the 200 block of east 12th Avenue. The woman had gunshot wounds to her lower body.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump said he thinks 'the people would revolt' if he were impeached
- 'Dirty deeds': Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen gets 3 years in prison
- Delta says no more support kittens, puppies on flights
- As protectors abandon Trump, investigation draws closer
- Amazon executives grilled, jeered at New York City Council hearing
Detectives determined Grant had fired the shots and fled. After obtaining a warrant, they found Grant on Wednesday afternoon on Karluk Street less than a mile east of the shooting scene.
Online court documents do not list his attorney. He was scheduled for arraignment Thursday.