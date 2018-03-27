ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Massive delays on Glenn Highway prompted the Anchorage School District to grant students excused absences last week, but district teachers say they weren’t given the same courtesy.

KTUU-TV reports that thousands of drivers sat in traffic March 22 after an 18-wheeler collided with an overpass the day before, causing extensive damage to the bridge and the road below.

Todd Hess, Chief Human Resource Officer for the Anchorage School District, sent an email to teachers Thursday afternoon saying if school employees were unable to attend work that day because of the road closure, they would either have to take a paid personal leave day or not get paid at all.

Todd Klaameyer, Anchorage Education Association President, said the district followed the contract rules, but that the union understands the teachers’ complaints.

