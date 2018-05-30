ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Anchorage man has been convicted of first-degree murder in a shooting death at a home nearly two years ago.
Anchorage television station KTVA reports a jury took less than three hours Tuesday to convict 34-year-old Trayvon Morrissette in the death of Jorge Rea-Villa on July 4, 2016.
The men knew each other and were attending a holiday barbeque at a mobile home in southeast Anchorage.
Morrissette last week testified that he had taken cocaine and methamphetamine. A brief confrontation with Rea-Villa in a bathroom preceded the shooting. Morrissette said he didn’t remember why he pulled the trigger.
Morrissette after the shooting fled in a sedan.
He will be sentenced Oct. 5 and faces a maximum sentence of 99 years.