ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — City data shows more than 100 homes and buildings in the Anchorage area have been found unsafe to enter because of damage caused by the magnitude 7.0 earthquake.

The Anchorage Daily News reports at least another 182 buildings received some kind of damage from the Nov. 30 quake that hit 7 miles (11 kilometers) north of Anchorage.

According to the data, nearly 40 percent of the most damaged buildings are in Chugiak-Eagle River area.

Local, state and federal officials began Monday visiting the more damaged areas of Anchorage to perform preliminary assessments for federal disaster relief. City officials have been asking residents to submit damage reports to the state assistance program.

Chris Schutte, Anchorage’s economic and community development director, says more than 2,600 damage reports have been submitted.

