ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage has purchased two lots from a man who has filed lawsuits and complained for years that a downtown homeless shelter and nearby soup kitchen have hurt his business.

The Anchorage Daily News reports the $750,000 purchase last month is the first step in a plan for the city to buy all of Ron Alleva’s land in the area, including his auction yard next to the Brother Francis Shelter.

Robin Ward, the city’s chief housing officer, says the lots might be developed for expanded homeless services.

Alleva says he plans to use the money from the land sale to support his lawsuit against the city. He claims in the April suit that the city has effectively condemned his property by not controlling bad behavior and illegal activity at the shelter.

___

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com