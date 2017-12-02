ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Anchorage boy says he didn’t want presents for birthday last week but wanted money to help homeless people.

KTVA-TV reports 7-year-old Logan More raised about $1,500 with the help of his mother Becky More who started an online fundraising page.

The mother and son purchased 86 jars of jam and 459 pairs of socks with the funds. They donated the items to Downtown Soup Kitchen Hope Center on Thursday.

Center director Nicole Decker says the boy’s actions were heartwarming and the donations were appreciated. She says the organization always has peanut butter but not enough jam.

Becky Moore says she tries to teach her son to love and take care of others, which he has embraced.

