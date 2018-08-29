ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage is banning stores from distributing disposable plastic shopping bags in the city and will require retailers to charge customers a 10-cent fee for paper bags.

The Anchorage Daily News reports the city assembly adopted the ban and fee Tuesday that take effect in March.

Backers of the measure say it would help reduce litter and encourage customers to bring reusable bags with them to stores.

Assemblyman Christopher Constant pushed for the measure banning all disposable plastic bags, telling the assembly that “waste stream is voluminous and we have an opportunity to break the cycle.”

Opponents of the measure say it would place a burden on businesses and customers.

According to the ordinance, retailers can keep the money from the paper bag fees.

