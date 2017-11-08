ROLLA, Mo. (AP) — A blood spatter analyst says a Missouri woman’s Christmas Day 2006 death was “clearly a suicide” during a hearing in which the woman’s imprisoned husband is seeking a new trial or to be freed.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that Joseph Slemko testified Tuesday in Rolla that a Missouri State Highway Patrol sergeant who determined that Lisa Jennings had been murdered was “not qualified.” Slemko also accused the sergeant of being “totally irresponsible and negligent.”
Jennings’ husband, Brad Jennings, is eight years into a 25-year sentence for second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
His wife’s death initially was ruled a suicide before the sergeant reinvestigated. The suicide finding stemmed in part from the fact that her right hand tested positive for gunshot residue and both of her husband’s hands tested negative.
___
Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com