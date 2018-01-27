SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A newspaper’s analysis of official disclosure forms has found that more than 90 percent of campaign donations to Utah lawmakers came from special interests like the health care and finance industries.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports state legislators received a combined $1.2 million in contributions last year with a little over $1.1 million coming from special or out-of-state interests such as corporations, lobbyists and political action committees.
About 3 percent of the contributions came from people who live in the district of the lawmaker to whom they gave.
Republican state Sen. Wayne Niederhauser says that lawmakers do depend and appreciate contributions, but they are going to listen to their constituents first because “they are the ones who vote, the ones who put us into office.”
