MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A nonpartisan analysis of Republican Gov. Phil Scott’s education finance plan says it’s based on dubious assumptions and it pointed out “major technical errors” in the administration’s long-term projections.

The Vermont Department of Taxes corrected some of those technical errors Tuesday in response to the report by the Legislature’s Joint Fiscal Office.

Scott wants lawmakers to use $58 million in one-time money to avoid an education property tax rate increase in the coming fiscal year. His long-term plan is to recoup that money and more by implementing a package of policy changes over five years.

The Burlington Free Press reports the analysis argued that the Scott administration double-counted special education savings, overestimated future savings and it is “built on assumptions with little to make them likely or achievable.”

