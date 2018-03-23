BARRON, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials in northwestern Wisconsin suspect homicide in the case of skeletal remains found last December.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office says an analysis by the University of North Texas forensic anthropology lab discovered the man had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says since no gun or shell casings were found at the scene, investigators believe he was the victim of a homicide and that his body was dumped where the remains were found in a wooded area south of Barron.

Fitzgerald says the analysis shows the man had been dead at least a year. The sheriff says DNA will be uploaded to national databases as they investigate the case.