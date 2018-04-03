LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — An oil and gas company has notified Longmont officials of plans to plug and abandon several wells near the northern Colorado city.

The Daily Times-Call reports that the Anadarko Petroleum Corp. sent officials a notice and map Monday of its plans for the pad site east of the city.

The company says seven wells on a pad on private property east of the Union Reservoir will be retired. The company expects the work to last seven to 14 weeks.

The company also sent notices to residents and owners of property within 1,500 feet (457 meters) of the pad site.

According to the notice, the flaring of gas could occur at the site.

