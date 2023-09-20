San Diego will support a small Oregon city’s attempt to revive its camping ban in a U.S. Supreme Court appeal that could affect how multiple states treat homeless encampments.

The City Council met behind closed doors Monday to approve filing an amicus brief, a short statement submitted to the justices, endorsing Grants Pass’ effort to ticket people sleeping outside.

While the brief is a symbolic endorsement — and comes at a time when San Diego is citing people camping near schools and parks — the city is not formally joining the case.

Mayor Todd Gloria celebrated the move. “Cities must be able to address the significant public health and safety dangers posed by the unsafe and unsanitary encampments,” he said in a statement.

For the past several years, Western states have had limited options for clearing camp sites because of a federal court ruling, known as the Boise decision, that says people generally can’t be forced off public land if there are no available shelter beds.

A similar decision blocked Grants Pass from enforcing an anti-camping ordinance. Earlier this year, lawyers for the Oregon city asked the U.S. Supreme Court to step in and allow officials to issue citations.

Gloria said he’d asked council members to weigh in.

The vote was 6-2 in favor, with Vivian Moreno and Monica Montgomery Steppe opposed. Council President Sean Elo-Rivera was absent. All three had previously voted against the local camping ban.

The only council member to oppose San Diego’s ordinance but support Grants Pass was Kent Lee.

In an email, Lee wrote that he hoped the Supreme Court could clarify “what strategies are and are not constitutional,” which “could help make our local policy discussions more productive.”

The council member added that more shelter space and affordable housing were the “only proven solutions” to alleviate the crisis. “No court case will ever change our moral obligation to provide shelter to the growing number of San Diegans who suddenly find themselves unable to afford housing.”

The city will sign onto a brief prepared by Seattle. The case has already been formally endorsed by a group of people who live and work near a large encampment in Phoenix, Arizona.

San Diego’s ban took effect this summer. In the first few weeks, police gave dozens of warnings and issued five tickets but had not made any arrests as of Sept. 10.

Critics have said these rules make it harder to connect vulnerable people with housing and supportive services without addressing the root causes of homelessness.

The mayor also touted recent efforts to expand the number of places homeless individuals can stay, including a “safe sleeping site” by Balboa Park. There were 146 people living in 121 tents as of last week, according to a city spokesperson. Although 10 spots remained open at the time, officials previously said the waiting list far exceeded available space.

The spread of encampments has led to multiple legal fights around the state and nation. On Tuesday, a Sacramento prosecutor announced he was suing California’s capital to force officials to clear blocked sidewalks.

It’s unclear if the justices will be open to giving states more leeway. The court previously declined to overturn the Boise ruling.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune.