VISTA, Calif. (AP) — An hour into his murder trial, a former Marine admitted killing an Army reservist in a California motel in 2012 — a brutal attack in which the victim was stabbed 44 times and shot twice.

The Union-Tribune reports that after the prosecutor’s opening statement Tuesday, defendant Kevin Coset asked to discuss changing his plea. Coset represented himself in court.

After some discussion, Coset agreed to plead guilty to murder and allegations that he used a gun and a knife to kill Alvin Bulaoro. Prosecutors said messages between Coset and Bulaoro indicated they had a sexual relationship.

The 27-year-old faces up to 51 years to life in prison when he is sentenced April 20.

Coset had previously been deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial. Proceedings were delayed while he did a stint in a state hospital.

