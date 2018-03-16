GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A 34-year-old man from New Orleans has pleaded guilty and admitted impersonating a federal agent.
U.S. Attorney D. Michael Hurst Jr. said in a news release Friday that Troy Graham entered the plea to three counts of extortion, brandishing a firearm during a robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Graham admitted impersonating a federal agent as he demanded drugs and money from a marijuana dealer in Kiln, Mississippi. Authorities say he threatened the dealer with false arrest warrants and imprisonment. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives later arrested Graham when he showed up to rob an agent posing as a marijuana source from Colorado.
Sentencing is June 28. Graham faces a potential sentence of 37 years to life on the three charges.
